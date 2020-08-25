In a tumultuous second day of Idaho’s special legislative session on Tuesday, the House passed a resolution aimed at ending the current state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic, and an Idaho Attorney General’s analysis found the measure unconstitutional and unlikely to withstand a court challenge.
A House committee also killed one of two Senate-passed bills designed to ease the handling of the November election amid the pandemic, allowing counties the option of setting up “voting centers” where voters from any precinct could cast a ballot.
Both the House and Senate had adjourned by around 5 p.m., before a huge police presence moved in to make several trespassing arrests, including of Ammon Bundy, after protesters refused to leave the Capitol’s Lincoln Auditorium; both the House and Senate will be back on Wednesday.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said she was “disappointed” in how the special session’s gone thus far. “We had all agreed on certain protocols and civility, and it’s what we should follow,” she said. “There’s always going to be politics in our policy, but I think … the kind of interruptions that we’ve had don’t allow us to do our best work.”
A day earlier, the House’s progress was slowed after unruly protesters led by Bundy shoved their way into the public gallery, scuffling with police and smashing a glass door in the process.
