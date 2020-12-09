Idaho set a new record for COVID-19 infections reported in a single day on Tuesday, with 2,012 new cases reported statewide, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare. That shatters the previous record of 1,911 set on Dec. 4, just five days ago, and marks the first time our small-population state has seen more than 2,000 infections in a single day. The state also reported 19 new deaths, on top of the 20 new deaths reported on Monday, so it’s been a deadly week already.
Idaho’s total COVID-19 deaths to date are now up to 1,074. Total cases to date in the state now come to 113,905.
Ada County also saw a huge number of new cases on Tuesday, at 547. That brings Ada’s total cases to date to 28,928 – nearly 30,000. Canyon County reported 266 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday; Canyon has reported more than 200 new infections on nine of the last 14 days.
Meanwhile, the new White House report is out for Idaho, with the CDC reporting that Idaho continues to have the highest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the country. We also rank 14th highest among the states for new cases per 100,000 population.
The White House report, dated Dec. 6, said, “Despite the severity of this surge and the threat to the hospital systems, many state and local governments are not implementing the same mitigation policies that stemmed the tide of the summer surge; that must happen now.”
“We are also seeing clear improvement in many European countries that implemented strong public and private mitigation but preserved schooling; the majority of the United States is not mitigating similarly. Mitigation efforts must increase, including the implementation of key state and local policies with an additional focus on uniform behavioral change including masking, physical distancing, hand hygiene, no indoor gatherings outside of immediate households, and aggressive testing to find the asymptomatic individuals responsible for the majority of infectious spread.”