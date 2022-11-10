Idaho today reported its first flu death of the season; we average around 45 a year. The news comes as a "triple threat" of respiratory viruses is circulating in the state: Influenza, COVID-19, and RSV. Idaho Department of Health & Welfare officials are warning residents to take precautions.

Here's the full news release from IDHW:


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

