Over the past year, more wolves were killed in Idaho than in any other year since at least 2013, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. From July 1, 2019, to June 30, 570 wolves were killed by hunters, vehicles, traps and other causes, according to data from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Most of the wolves were killed by trappers and hunters. The Fish and Game Commission earlier this year extended the wolf-trapping and hunting seasons and increased the number of tags a hunter or trapper could buy.
Katie Oelrich, Fish and Game wildlife staff biologist for large carnivores, said the department has seen a “substantial increase in wolf harvest.”
You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.