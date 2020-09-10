The Idaho Secretary of State's office said today that despite being ineligible, Kanye West will stay on Idaho's presidential ballot unless a court orders him removed. Ballots are already being printed, Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock told my colleague, Post Register reporter Nathan Brown, this afternoon, in anticipation of upcoming deadlines. “The Legislature chose those deadlines for good reason, because there’s a federal law that requires that absentee ballots going out to citizens who are overseas or are in the military and are deployed out-of-state have to be mailed to them no later than Sept. 18,” Hancock said.
Therefore, Hancock said, West will be on Idaho’s ballot unless a court order forces the Secretary of State’s Office to change course. This may not be the last we hear in this tale.
Denney told the Idaho Press Thursday that based on legal advice from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, West never should have been certified for the Idaho ballot, but he was, on Sept. 7.
You can read our full story here at idahopress.com subscription required), or pick up Friday's edition of the Idaho Press.