The Idaho Secretary of State's Office is working with a Boise-based cybersecurity company to track election security-related issues during the state's unprecedented absentee ballot election, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. PlexTrac will allow the secretary of state election cybersecurity team to collaborate with every county in the state about any election security issues that come up, the office announced this week.
Tuesday, the day of the primary election, was the last day for voters to request a ballot. Completed ballots are due June 2, when results will be released.
Foster Cronyn, deputy secretary of state, said the office has implemented several tools over previous election years that monitor and report on election security.
"PlexTrac consolidates this very complex information into an organized, actionable report for our cyber security analysts," Cronyn said. "In previous elections, we have had to manually review these reports and look for patterns. Although this election is absentee ballot only, these are still requested, tallied and reported on using large online computing systems. PlexTrac aggregates security reports from these systems."
Dan DeCloss, PlexTrac CEO, said the system will also help each county report its security progress and any issues to the secretary of state as the election moves forward.
You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.