State of the State 2023 (copy)

Debbie Critchfield, Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction, talks with members of the media outside the House Chambers in this Jan. 9, 2023, file photo. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield and officials from the State Department of Education will tour the state beginning Tuesday to discuss changes to education laws and budgets approved during the recent 2023 legislative session, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin writes.

Critchfield, a Republican from Oakley, kicks off the post-legislative tour at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Idaho Falls, with other stops scheduled in Pocatello, Twin Falls, Nampa, Moscow and Coeur d’Alene over the next two weeks.


Load comments