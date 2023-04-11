Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield and officials from the State Department of Education will tour the state beginning Tuesday to discuss changes to education laws and budgets approved during the recent 2023 legislative session, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin writes.
Critchfield, a Republican from Oakley, kicks off the post-legislative tour at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Idaho Falls, with other stops scheduled in Pocatello, Twin Falls, Nampa, Moscow and Coeur d’Alene over the next two weeks.
The events are designed so Critchfield and State Department of Education officials can meet with local school district and charter school leaders in their communities about how changes approved during the legislative session will affect their schools, students, teachers and employees. Education initiatives, particularly historic increases in K-12 public school spending and state funding for teacher pay, were among the changes legislators approved when they passed the fiscal year 2024 public school budgets. Based on total dollars, the fiscal year 2024 public school budgets are the largest public school budgets in state history.
Gov. Brad Little’s “Idaho Launch” initiative, a career-technical education workforce training program that provides Idaho high school graduates with up to $8,000 to put toward career training, was also among the education policy changes legislators.
