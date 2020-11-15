Saying schools are underfunded amid a historic pandemic, Idaho School Boards Association members called for restoring state budget holdbacks during the group’s virtual convention Thursday, writes Idaho Education News reporter Clark Corbin. On a related note, ISBA members also called for educators to reclaim their position on the career ladder salary allocation system. In response to state holdbacks that froze teacher pay at last year’s levels, ISBA members passed a resolution calling for teachers to move two rungs up the ladder next year to offset this year’s freeze.
In all, ISBA members considered 15 policy proposals during Thursday’s business session of the convention, and approved more than a dozen. You can read Corbin's full report here at idahoednews.org, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press.