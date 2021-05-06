When trustees from West Ada voted to extend an offer to hire Derek Bub as superintendent on April 27, it marked the latest change among Idaho’s superintendents, which has been a growing trend over the past couple of years, writes Idaho Education News reporter Nik Streng. At least 22 school districts in Idaho will have a new superintendent next school year. At least one third of the state’s 114 traditional school districts have hired a new superintendent in the past two years.
“It’s an unprecedented amount of turnover right now,” said Idaho School Boards Association Chief Deputy Misty Swanson.
