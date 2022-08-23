Jason Knopp

Jason Knopp, president of the Idaho School Boards Association

 Screenshot/KTVB, file

The Idaho School Boards Association, which represents local elected school trustees across the state, has issued this statement on the special session announcement today from Gov. Brad Little:

"The Idaho School Boards Association (ISBA) is proud to support the education goals of the upcoming special session of the Idaho Legislature on Thursday, September 1, 2022. If approved, the proposal would provide a historic investment to Idaho education by dedicating $330 million as ongoing money into K-12 public schools and includes a 3% annual increase to account for future inflation.

