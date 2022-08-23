The Idaho School Boards Association, which represents local elected school trustees across the state, has issued this statement on the special session announcement today from Gov. Brad Little:
"The Idaho School Boards Association (ISBA) is proud to support the education goals of the upcoming special session of the Idaho Legislature on Thursday, September 1, 2022. If approved, the proposal would provide a historic investment to Idaho education by dedicating $330 million as ongoing money into K-12 public schools and includes a 3% annual increase to account for future inflation.
"$80 million would also be allocated for an “in-demand careers fund” that will train and support the future workforce in Idaho. Finally, the proposal would provide relief in the form of a rebate to citizens who are experiencing rapid increase in costs.
"This investment – if done strategically – has the ability to meet the unique needs of every district, school, and community in Idaho.
"'Investing in our public schools is investing in our kids and communities alike,” said ISBA President Jason Knopp. 'This proposal shows that we can provide relief to families while still ensuring that we’re meeting the operational needs of our schools so that students in Idaho can thrive.'
"ISBA represents over 800 school board members — including trustees from all 115 school districts and board members from over 67 charter schools. This investment proves that Governor Brad Little and Idaho’s legislative leaders are aligned with ISBA’s mission by ensuring our schools are partners with them in providing excellent learning environments.'