...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
The executive director of the Idaho School Boards Association responded on Monday to a critical letter Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador sent last week, admonishing the organization for its role in developing model policies — especially an LGBTQ+ rights policy — for school districts and charters. Labrador’s letter came a few days after he questioned the legality of the LGBTQ+ policy on Twitter, Idaho EdNews reporter Carly Flandro writes.
In her response, Misty Swanson, executive director of the Idaho School Boards Association, upheld the nonprofit’s role of helping school board members “carry out their school governance role in ever-changing environments,” including its model policy services.
“We have maintained that our job is to provide schools with a framework on sensitive topics that navigates the layers of legal complexities, all to avoid costly litigation, intense investigations from the U.S. Department Office for Civil Rights, or the loss of federal funding,” Swanson wrote.
