Idaho notified federal officials Wednesday the state intends to sue over a decision not to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list.
The letter, signed by Gov. Brad Little and Attorney General Raúl Labrador, provides 60-day notice of the state’s intention to sue U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams.
“Idaho’s entire congressional delegation and the State of Idaho are lockstep in efforts to delist grizzly bears. Idaho has continually demonstrated leadership in species management, and we have never hesitated to push back on the federal government’s overreaching actions that greatly impact a variety of activities on the ground in our state,” Little said in a statement.
In March 2022, Idaho petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to remove grizzlies in the lower 48 states from the List of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife, arguing that they don’t qualify as a “species” under the Endangered Species Act.
The agency denied the petition in February. In its findings on the petition, the agency wrote, “We also found that a petition to delist the grizzly bear in the lower-48 states on the basis of it not being a valid listable entity did not present substantial scientific or commercial information indicating that the petitioned actions may be warranted; therefore, we will take no further action on that petition,” the Lewiston Tribune reported.
