Grizzly Bears North Cascades

A grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. in this July 2011 photo.

 AP file photo

Idaho notified federal officials Wednesday the state intends to sue over a decision not to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list.

The letter, signed by Gov. Brad Little and Attorney General Raúl Labrador, provides 60-day notice of the state’s intention to sue U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams.


