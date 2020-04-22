There were 30 new coronavirus cases reported statewide yesterday, according to the latest state figures, for a total of 1,766 and 51 deaths. The state has begun posting more breakdowns of age ranges of those infected, and it shows that the largest single age group for coronavirus cases in Idaho is those age 18-29, with 350 cases.
Here’s the breakdown for the other age groups: Under 18, 48 cases; 30-39, 275; 40-49, 295; 50-59, 313; 60-69, 235; 70-79, 136; and 80+, 111. All but 12 of Idaho’s 44 counties have reported cases now. The highest numbers are 622 in Ada County, 480 in Blaine County, 212 in Canyon County, and 132 in Twin Falls County.
The latest figures show that Idaho infections have included 218 health care workers so far; and that 710 people have recovered.