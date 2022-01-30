Idaho Teacher of the Year Todd Knight’s first address to lawmakers was pointed: “Standardized tests are not helping our students or teachers in the way they are currently administered, written and used,” he told the House Education committee. Idaho EdNews reporter Blake Jones write that Knight especially took issue with the Idaho Standards Achievement Test, which is administered to students in grades 3-8 and 10 at the end of each school year.
Knight said he and many of his fellow educators believe tests like the ISAT are too high-stakes, have unclear questions, and “don’t foster a love of learning, nor do they nurture a growth mindset.”
The ISAT in particular, he said, puts too much emphasis on how many students score highly enough to be deemed “proficient” in certain subject areas, with no regard for whether individual students improved throughout the school year.
“Policymakers and superintendents propose and initiate policies based on numbers, charts and graphs. They look at the final product of a single test to determine the proficiency of teachers and students within their district or area of influence. However, teachers see the tears, stresses, heartaches and difficulties students go through to achieve those scores. We see the lives impacted by the stress of taking a high-stakes test, compounding their already complicated lives and decisions each day.”
Knight said he also knows educators who devote two or three days each semester teaching students how to be better test takers, an instance in which the pressures of performing well on the ISAT erode away at valuable instructional time.
“To compound this issue, schools are celebrated and encouraged to compete with each other to determine the best school,” he said.
Further, Knight said, administrators urge teachers to give outsize attention to students who are close to hitting proficiency marks, causing them to neglect students who are far ahead or behind the pack.
“Is that fair? Is that right?”
Knight, a West Ada alternative school teacher, was named 2021 Teacher of the Year in September. He teaches science, engineering and coding at Crossroads Middle School in Meridian, where, as with other alternative schools, disadvantaged students receive extra support.
The 12-year career teacher addressed the House and Senate education committees last week; you can read Jones' full story here at idahoednews.org, or pick up Friday's print edition of the Idaho Press.
