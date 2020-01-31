Suicide prevention

Magnets at the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline. New numbers from the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare show Idaho had its highest recorded suicide rate ever in 2018.

 HEATH DRUZIN/Boise State Public Radio

Idaho’s already dire suicide problem may be getting worse, Boise State Public Radio reports. According to the latest numbers from the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, the state had its worst rate of suicide deaths in 2018, when 418 people died by suicide, a rate of 23.8 per 100,000 people.

State-by-state numbers are yet to come out for 2018, reports BSPR's Heath Druzin, but Idaho had the fifth-highest suicide rate in the nation in 2017 and those numbers have been steadily climbing for years. Druzin's full report is online at here at boisestatepublicradio.org.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

