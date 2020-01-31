Idaho’s already dire suicide problem may be getting worse, Boise State Public Radio reports. According to the latest numbers from the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, the state had its worst rate of suicide deaths in 2018, when 418 people died by suicide, a rate of 23.8 per 100,000 people.
State-by-state numbers are yet to come out for 2018, reports BSPR's Heath Druzin, but Idaho had the fifth-highest suicide rate in the nation in 2017 and those numbers have been steadily climbing for years. Druzin's full report is online at here at boisestatepublicradio.org.