Idaho’s state parks system currently has about the same number of employees as it had 12 years ago, Parks Director David Langhorst told JFAC this morning. “During that same time, we’ve increased our visitation and occupancy by 60 percent, so we have the same number of folks basically taking care of 60 percent more customers,” he said. “We’re in serious need of boots on the ground, and I just wanted to put it on your radar.”
Only 8.5% of the Department of Parks & Recreation budget comes from state general funds. So Langhorst said the parks board is discussing ways to increase the system’s dedicated funding, and that could mean fee increase proposals.
At the same time, Idaho’s most popular parks are being maxed out, he said. People can’t reserve campsites more than nine months in advance, and at that point, there’s a big rush over the internet. At places like Priest Lake or Ponderosa State Park in McCall, “I get letters from people saying they’ve been trying to get in for 15 years or more ... trying to get a campsite,” Langhorst said. “That’s the case in a lot of our parks, and growing.”
At Bear Lake in eastern Idaho, the popular North Beach can handle about 600 cars, Langhorst said. “Once we get to that point, our rangers have to tell folks, and you can imagine for a ranger, mom and dad, kids are in the back, they just drove an hour or two, having to say, ‘Sorry, we don’t have room for you.’”
“That’s the kind of thing we’re facing with this growth,” Langhorst told lawmakers. “Consequently, we’re de-emphasizing a little bit our outreach and our advertising.”
When you’re selling out, he said, it doesn’t make sense to try to get more people to come. “That’s the reality of what we’re facing right now.” I’ll have a full story on this later today; I’ll post a link here.