A local business in downtown Coeur d’Alene shows a pride flag. This year, the Western States Center donated $10 to the North Idaho Pride Alliance for every anti-pride flyer or protester found at this year’s Pride in the Park event.
Volunteers with Add the Words Idaho attend Twin Falls Pride. Add the Words Idaho is a volunteer-led advocacy group that pushes for legislative protections for the LGBTQ+ community.
Courtesy of Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln
A local business in downtown Coeur d’Alene shows a pride flag. This year, the Western States Center donated $10 to the North Idaho Pride Alliance for every anti-pride flyer or protester found at this year’s Pride in the Park event.
When Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln began working as an LGBTQ+ activist in Idaho, she said there were only a few pride events available for Idahoans to attend, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Mia Maldonado writes.
“I went to Boise, Pocatello and Coeur d’Alene,” she told the Idaho Capital Sun. “Now here we are trying to schedule out the Idaho Pride events calendar for volunteers because I can’t drive to all of them by myself.”
In recent years, the executive director of Add the Words Idaho said she is seeing more rural areas step up to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, despite this year’s “grueling” legislative session.
And that resistance and momentum at the local level will continue to grow, Gaona-Lincoln said.
Towns like Sun Valley have celebrated smaller pride events in past years, but this year it hosted its first Pride festival, with many other towns hosting their second or third festival: