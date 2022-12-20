Voting legs generic by Brian 2018

The Idaho Republican Party’s state central committee will meet Jan. 6 and 7 to consider changes to the party rules, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris, including one recommended by party convention delegates in July to authorize county and legislative district central committees to disqualify GOP candidates from the primary ballot if they don't consider them sufficiently Republican, and to also disqualify voters from casting ballots in the GOP primary for an array of reasons, including having been affiliated with the party for less than 12 months or having donated to a candidate from another party.

Branden Durst, a former Democratic legislator who joined the Republican Party in 2020 and ran unsuccessfully for superintendent of public instruction in this year’s Republican primary, drafted the proposed rule.


