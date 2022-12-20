The Idaho Republican Party’s state central committee will meet Jan. 6 and 7 to consider changes to the party rules, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris, including one recommended by party convention delegates in July to authorize county and legislative district central committees to disqualify GOP candidates from the primary ballot if they don't consider them sufficiently Republican, and to also disqualify voters from casting ballots in the GOP primary for an array of reasons, including having been affiliated with the party for less than 12 months or having donated to a candidate from another party.
Branden Durst, a former Democratic legislator who joined the Republican Party in 2020 and ran unsuccessfully for superintendent of public instruction in this year’s Republican primary, drafted the proposed rule.
The state central committee has its own rules committee, where the rule will be presented in January. If it passes, the full central committee will vote on whether to officially adopt it for the Idaho Republican Party. The state central committee will meet from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Riverside Hotel in Garden City.
You can read Moseley-Morris' full story here at idahocapitalsun.com, or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page. Also, today Moseley-Morris wrote about another proposed rule change up for consideration by the state GOP Central Committee in January, to strip voting rights on the party's executive board from representatives of Idaho Young Republicans, the College Republicans and the Idaho Republican Women’s Federation. Newly elected state senator and former controversial state representative Phil Hart is scheduled to present this proposed rule change; Mosely-Morris' full story is online here.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.