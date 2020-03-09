When they go to the polls on Tuesday, Idaho presidential primary voters will find a plethora of candidates on the ballot. Not all are still in the race, however. On the Democratic ticket, for example, there are 17 candidates, most of which have officially dropped out and endorsed other front-runners. “Basically, that’s because we have to print the ballots and send ‘em out to the overseas voters,” said Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney. The Republican presidential primary will have six names on the ballot; the Constitution Party, also six.
If Idahoans vote for someone who’s no longer running, the votes still will be counted, Denney said. “The results will be given to the party.”
Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Here are the candidates:
Democrats: Michael Bennet, Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Steve Burke, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Roque De La Fuente, John K. Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang
Republicans: Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, Bob Ely, Matthew John Matern, Donald J Trump, Joe Walsh, Bill Weld
Constitution Party: Don Blankenship, Daniel Clyde Cummings, Don J. Grundmann, Charles Kraut, J.R. Myers, Sheila “Samm” Tittle