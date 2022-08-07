In Idaho’s nearly 150 years of history with the lumber industry, the trade has transformed from a wide scattering of communities built and centered around logging and mills, to the more consolidated forestry seen today, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Anteia McCollumn.
During the 2008 recession and housing market crash, the lumber industry took a major hit. Many mills were forced to close their doors or limit operations.
In 2006, there were 88 active forest products plants in Idaho, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. By 2011, 26 of those were no longer active, and every other plant had a temporary closure between 2007 and 2011.
After recovering from the economic crisis of the late 2000s, the state’s timber industry made a slow comeback. It was still slowly gaining traction by 2013. More recently, in 2016, two sawmills along the Clearwater River closed their doors.
However, the decreasing number of sawmills doesn’t mean the lumber industry isn’t contributing to Idaho’s economy.
In 2017, direct employment in Idaho’s forest industry was estimated at 14,090 jobs, according to a 2018 report. That number increased to 16,200 by 2020, according to a 2021 report.
Shawn Keough, a former Idaho state senator and executive director of the Associated Logging Contractors, said employment has remained stable for most of the forest product industry.
The amount of money the forest products industry brings to Idaho didn’t plummet because of mill closures, either. In 2020, more than $3 billion in product sales was brought to the state despite the impacts of COVID-19, according to a 2021 report.
For comparison, Idaho’s inflation-adjusted timber sales in 2011 were about $1.85 billion.