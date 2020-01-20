All four of Idaho’s public four-year colleges and universities are addressing the Legislature’s joint budget committee together this morning, as a President’s Council. Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee, speaking for the group, said the council also includes the state’s four community college presidents. All, he said, have a “shared vision.”
“We agreed together that we can create an environment and a true ecosystem where our institutions work together … and better serve the people of Idaho by helping our students pursue a better life – the better life that higher education promises and the better life that we deliver every day on our campuses.”
Satterlee, saying he was going off-script for a moment, told lawmakers, “The first time that the four of us sat together in a room and we looked each other in the eye across the table, everything in Idaho’s higher education system changed.” He said, “We all believe in our mission, and we all believe in each other. This is a mission that is not born out of competition.”
“As a system, we can do it better than any one of us doing it individually,” Satterlee said. You can watch live here, thanks to Idaho Public Television’s “InSession” service.