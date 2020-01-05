Idaho’s economy continues to be strong, but the effects of the rising cost of living — in the Treasure Valley in particular — should not be counted out, an economic forecaster said Friday.
Jordan Prassinos, an economic forecaster with Idaho Power, briefed the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on the Gem State’s economic outlook ahead of the 2020 legislative session.
Prassinos pointed to numerous data points showing Idaho is topping the charts nationwide, with the fastest-growing home prices of the top 100 populated cities in the nation and a continued influx of new residents. His comments were among those received by the Legislature's Economic Outlook & Revenue Assessment Committee over two days of hearings Thursday and Friday, aimed at gauging the state's economic outlook for purposes of legislative budget-setting.
