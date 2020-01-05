Affordable housing shortfall
Buy Now

A home under construction in Caldwell, July 2, 2019. Idaho has the fastest-growing home prices of the top 100 populated cities in the nation, Idaho Power economic forecaster Jordan Prassinos told the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee Friday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Idaho’s economy continues to be strong, but the effects of the rising cost of living — in the Treasure Valley in particular — should not be counted out, an economic forecaster said Friday.

Jordan Prassinos, an economic forecaster with Idaho Power, briefed the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on the Gem State’s economic outlook ahead of the 2020 legislative session.

Prassinos pointed to numerous data points showing Idaho is topping the charts nationwide, with the fastest-growing home prices of the top 100 populated cities in the nation and a continued influx of new residents. His comments were among those received by the Legislature's Economic Outlook & Revenue Assessment Committee over two days of hearings Thursday and Friday, aimed at gauging the state's economic outlook for purposes of legislative budget-setting.

You can read Carmel's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe

Load comments