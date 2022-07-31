...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ MONDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 104 to
109.
* WHERE...Idaho Treasure Valley and Weiser River Basin.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Dr. Ryan Cole speaks at the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho state Capitol
The medical board in the state of Washington is considering disciplinary action against Dr. Ryan Cole, the Idaho pathologist who serves on a public health board while advocating against COVID-19 vaccines and accusing other public health agencies of fraud, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Audrey Dutton.
In a 40-page response to complaints against him, Cole and his attorney argued that he did not violate any rules when he prescribed drugs to patients over telehealth and claimed COVID-19 vaccines are dangerous. But some of the arguments in the response to the Washington Medical Commission do not match Cole’s public comments.
Cole and his Eagle-based attorney, Nancy Garrett, did not respond to messages from the Sun this week. The Sun obtained the documents through a public records request to the Washington Medical Commission.
The commission’s investigators have opened two cases in response to complaints against Cole.