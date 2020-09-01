Idaho’s Republican and Democratic party leaders came together today in a bipartisan push to recruit poll workers and help Idaho pull off the upcoming November election amid the coronavirus pandemic. “This is a unique and rare occasion, when two political parties, especially during a very consequential election, come together and are united in an important purpose and cause,” said state GOP Chairman Tom Luna. “We are deeply committed to ensuring that all Idahoans have the ability to vote in a safe and secure environment and with full integrity.”
Idaho Democratic Party Chair Van Beechler, who joined Luna at a news conference at Cecil D. Andrus Park across from the state Capitol, said, “Voter accessibility and safety are non-partisan issues. Enfranchising voters is in the best interest of everyone in our state.”
The two party chairs said they’re launching outreach to their members on all their platforms to try to get them to volunteer as poll workers, and they were joined by Ada and Canyon counties’ clerks, who praised the efforts and also called for early and absentee voting to help the big Nov. 3 presidential election be successful.
“We are only 63 days away,” said Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, “and there’s a tremendous amount of work that has to be done. In order to pull off in-person voting for this election, we will need 1,300 poll workers just here in Ada County alone, and over 4,000 poll workers across the entire state of Idaho.”
In the past, many poll workers were retirees, as they were the folks who had time to volunteer at the polls for more than 12 hours on election day. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, older Idahoans are at the greatest risk for death from the coronavirus, and many regular poll workers aren’t coming forward this year. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday’s print edition of the Idaho Press.