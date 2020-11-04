Idaho Republicans gathered on the state Capitol steps this morning to celebrate their election victories, including picking up two seats in the Idaho House and flipping the Ada County Commission from a 2-1 Democratic majority to a 2-1 GOP majority amid strong voter turnout. “One thing we learned is we’re a fast-growing state, and the people that choose to move to the state of Idaho, they’re conservative and they vote Republican,” said Tom Luna, state GOP chairman.
GOP Gov. Brad Little said, “I think it’s prima facie evidence that the people of Idaho agree with the principles of the Republican Party.”
Republicans already held 80% of the 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature before this election; the results bring the party’s dominance to 82% of seats. That’s 80% in the Senate, which remains unchanged; and 83% in the House, up from 80%.
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said, “The excitement that was around this election was electric, and it was exciting for everyone to see that kind of turnout. … You can count on us to continue to hold the line to make Idaho a business-friendly state and to continue to attract like-minded people to move here.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, “When Republicans work together, guess what happens? They win.”
Ada County Commissioner-elect Ryan Davidson, the former county GOP chairman who once served as the state chair of the Libertarian Party, was asked what he attributes his victory to; he defeated incumbent Democratic Commissioner Diana Lachiondo. “I think one of the biggest factors was President Trump,” Davidson said. “Our president inspired a lot more people to go to the polls who otherwise never would have.”