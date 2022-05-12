Mark Fuller, left, the current Bonneville County Republican Central Committee chairman, and Tom Luna, right, Idaho Republican Party chairman, are shown at the party's 2020 convention, at which they faced off for the state party chairmanship. On Thursday, the Idaho GOP sued the BCRCC over what it alleges are illegal and deceptive campaign activities leading up to Tuesday's primary election.
The Idaho Republican Party filed a lawsuit today against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee, charging that the eastern Idaho group is breaking Idaho election laws and seeking an injunction to halt it from continuing to do so leading up to Tuesday's primary election.
The Bonneville County group has been sending out flyers with a "sample ballot" that claims “The OFFICIAL Republican Party Recommends these Conservative Candidates,” including Janice McGeachin for governor, Raul Labrador for attorney general and Branden Durst for state superintendent of schools, among others, but the state party doesn't endorse candidates in its primary election, in which its members compete for its nominations. Those three candidates are all challenging current GOP incumbents in Tuesday's primary.
The Bonneville GOP, which also donated county party funds to its favored candidates, has been defiant against warnings from the state party and Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna; the lawsuit says the BCRCC has "gone rogue."
The state party and Luna filed the lawsuit today in state court against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee and members of its Executive Committee. Luna issued this statement:
“Today, as Chairman of the Idaho Republican Party, I filed a lawsuit asking the court to stop the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee from engaging in misleading campaign activities that, among other things, are in violation of election laws. The consequences of the BCRCC action not only put the BCRCC at legal risk but also the Idaho Republican Party. One of my responsibilities as Chairman of the Idaho Republican Party is to defend the party and its brand, and I intend to do just that. Either the Republican Party is the party of law and order or we're not."
The lawsuit seeks to "stop Defendants' unlawful and deceptive attempts to endorse candidates in contested federal and state primary elections."
