Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon is urging businesses to pull their support from Boise Pride Festival ahead of this weekend’s events, writes reporter James Dawson of Boise State Public Radio. Moon’s statement issued Wednesday morning criticizes the festival’s sponsors for encouraging the “sexualization” of children.
Instead of bringing “investment and jobs” to Idaho, Moon said, “…they are financing the sexualization of our children and the perverse idea that children should engage in sexual performances with adult entertainers.”
Specifically, she’s blasting an event for kids ages 11-18 who will perform in drag on stage.
Boise Pride Festival organizers forcefully pushed back, calling the remarks “inflammatory.” Meanwhile, Utah-based Zions Bank, one of 89 sponsors of the festival, pulled its sponsorship.
Dawson's full story is online here at boisestatepublicradio.org. Also, KTVB reporter Andrew Baertlein and Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis write that the pride festival is increasing security in the wake of the Patriot Front arrests at the earlier Pride in the Park event in Coeur d'Alene and the additional turmoil ahead of the event; you can read that full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Here is Moon's full statement:
"Boise Mayor McLean campaigned as a moderate, but she has governed like her radical colleagues in Seattle and Portland. It’s no wonder that she’s now put Boise in the middle of a national firestorm over the sexualization of children. To be clear, this is no sleight-of-hand or political wordsmithing: Idaho’s Democrat party believes it is not only okay but laudable to encourage children to engage in public displays of sexuality. For those who have been following the radicalization of the Democrat party, this should come as no surprise.
"What is surprising is to see who is financing this attack on Idaho’s children. Out-of-state companies promise to bring investment and jobs to Idaho. Instead, they are financing the sexualization of our children and the perverse idea that children should engage in sexual performances with adult entertainers. I call on all concerned Idahoans — and the lobbying groups that represent many of these out-of-state businesses who seek tax benefits and subsidies from our legislators, including IACI — to disavow this attack on Idaho’s children and to invest their sponsorship dollars in the Boise Rescue Mission that serves families, women fleeing abuse, and disadvantaged children. Children should be given the chance to live out a childhood free from violence, hunger, and the sexual appetites of adults.
"Dorothy Moon, Chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party"
Here is a full statement in response from Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea:
“In the face of hateful rhetoric, bullying and extremism, Idaho Democrats are not intimidated, we are resolute. We support the Boise Pride Festival and its celebration of diversity and inclusion. Idaho Democrats will continue to fight for the right of every Idahoan to be proud, love openly and live authentically.
“LGTBQ+ youth are particularly vulnerable to bullying and shaming. We condemn the Idaho GOP for targeting youth while distorting the truth for political gain. To our young people, we say, you are perfect just the way you are.”
Here is a full statement sent out via Twitter from Zions Bank: