Boise Pride03.JPG

Attendees cheer during the Boise Hometown Drag Spectacular at Boise Pride Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon is urging businesses to pull their support from Boise Pride Festival ahead of this weekend’s events, writes reporter James Dawson of Boise State Public Radio. Moon’s statement issued Wednesday morning criticizes the festival’s sponsors for encouraging the “sexualization” of children.

Instead of bringing “investment and jobs” to Idaho, Moon said, “…they are financing the sexualization of our children and the perverse idea that children should engage in sexual performances with adult entertainers.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments