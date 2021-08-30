We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
In case you missed it, Idaho Public Television's "Idaho Reports Special: Hospitals in Crisis," which aired Thursday night, included stunning information from around Idaho on the pressure Idaho's hospitals currently are under due to the COVID-19 surge among the unvaccinated. Hospital officials said the severity of the situation is like nothing they've seen ever in their careers.
Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist, said she looked back at the same date a year earlier, “And boy, instead of 1,000 cases we were looking at 400.”
“If you think about it that way, compared to a year ago, we’re in worse shape,” Hahn said. “We have more cases going into the fall and they’re rising more steeply, putting incredible pressure on our hospitals. Schools are just starting to open, and of course with the delta variant, which we know is much more contagious, I think we’re all very, very concerned about this.”
You can stream the 30-minute special live online here at idahoptv.org. It also re-airs this evening at 8 on Idaho PTV's Plus Channel. In addition, Idaho Reports has another special coming up Thursday Sept. 9, airing at 8 p.m. MT and 7 p.m. PT, on "The Consequences of Crisis Care."
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.