A doctor wears a mask while working at a drive-through testing location Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Bozeman Deaconess Laboratory in Bozeman. 

Idaho has reported its first deaths from COVID-19, two in Blaine County and one in Canyon County. The Blaine County residents were a man over the age of 60 and a man over the age of 80. The Canyon County resident was a man over the age of 70 who had underlying health issues, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare. 

“This is very sad news, and we send our condolences to the families and friends of each of these individuals,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the H&W's Division of Public Health. “This underscores the importance of Gov. Little’s order to stay home – we all have to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.” Watch idahopress.com or pick up tomorrow's paper for more on this.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

