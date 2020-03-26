Idaho has reported its first deaths from COVID-19, two in Blaine County and one in Canyon County. The Blaine County residents were a man over the age of 60 and a man over the age of 80. The Canyon County resident was a man over the age of 70 who had underlying health issues, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.
“This is very sad news, and we send our condolences to the families and friends of each of these individuals,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the H&W's Division of Public Health. “This underscores the importance of Gov. Little’s order to stay home – we all have to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.” Watch idahopress.com or pick up tomorrow's paper for more on this.