Idaho has reported its first two flu deaths of the season, and both also were infected with COVID-19, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare. The victims were a Blaine County man in his 60s and a Twin Falls County woman in her 80s. “The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare is reminding Idahoans that both infections can be serious and there is concern that co-circulation and co-infection with influenza and COVID-19 viruses could be especially harmful, particularly among adults already at increased risk of influenza-related complications,” said Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, the Idaho influenza surveillance coordinator, in a news release today. “I encourage everyone to get their annual flu vaccine as soon as possible to reduce the chance of getting the flu. This is extremely important this season.”
Idaho sees an average of 41 flu-related deaths per year, mostly among people age 50 or older.