Idaho reported 71 new coronavirus cases over the holiday weekend, from Saturday to today. The biggest number, at 21 new cases, came in Cassia County, which jumped up from 28 total cases on Saturday to 49 today. Twin Falls County had 15 new cases; Minidoka County had 11; and Jerome County reported nine. There were three new cases each in Benewah (its first reported cases) and Canyon counties; two each in Ada, Bannock and Lincoln counties; and one each in Bonneville, Gooding, Madison and Nez Perce counties, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.
The new cases included 15 reported today, including 13 confirmed and two probable; 19 on Monday, all confirmed; and 39 on Sunday, all confirmed.
Total cases in Idaho now are up to 2,699, with 81 deaths, three of those added since Saturday in Twin Falls County, while one death that had been attributed to Ada County was removed; that comes to a net increase of two deaths tallied statewide since Saturday. There have been 300 infections in health care workers, but no new ones since Saturday. The state estimates that 2,100 Idahoans have recovered from the coronavirus.
There's more online here at coronavirus.idaho.gov.