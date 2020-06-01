Idaho has seen 67 new coronavirus cases since Saturday, according to figures posted today by the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare. Ten of those were reported as new cases on Monday, so the other 57 came in on Sunday, when the state doesn’t post new-case figures. Eleven Idaho counties reported new cases over the two days, either confirmed or probable. Among them, Cassia County had the most, with 12 new cases for a total of 75. Tied for second were Canyon County and Franklin County, each with seven new cases apiece. Ada, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties each reported six new cases. Jerome and Kootenai counties each had five; Bingham and Gooding counties each had two; and Power County reported one new case for a total of six.
As of Monday, the state had seen 83 deaths, up one statewide; and 309 infections among health care workers. The state estimated that 2,266 Idahoans have recovered from COVID-19 infections. There’s more info online here.