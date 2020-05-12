Idaho had 33 new coronavirus cases today, the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare reported – the highest number since April 28, according to state records – and two more deaths. That brings the full state tally to 2,293 cases, including both lab-confirmed cases and those classified as “probable.” There have been 278 COVID-19 infections among health care workers. Ada County has seen 744 cases and 21 deaths, up 11 cases and one death from yesterday; and Canyon County has seen 274 cases, up to from yesterday, and remains at six deaths. Full county breakdowns are online here. On April 28, the state Department of Health & Welfare reported 35 new cases. Since then, the state's numbers have mostly fallen into the 20s.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.