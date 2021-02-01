Here's an article from the Lewiston Tribune:
By William L. Spence
Jan. 30—BOISE — A north central Idaho lawmaker received a full pardon from the state this month for several misdemeanor offenses he committed in the past.
Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, met with the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Paroles two weeks ago. The board released its decision Friday.
"The commission told Mr. Ehlinger that they unanimously agreed to grant him a pardon," notes the pardon report. "He thanked them for their decision and for their service to the state of Idaho."
Von Ehlinger was initially appointed to office last summer following the death of Rep. Thyra Stevenson, and was then elected to a two-year term in November. He spoke about the pardon request prior to Friday's announcement.
"I am a Christian man and I believe in forgiveness," he said. "I repent and ask forgiveness for the sins I've committed."
The misdemeanors all occurred in Clearwater County, where von Ehlinger grew up. They date back 25 years, to a 1996 charge for driving an unregistered motorcycle when he was 14. They also include a 2009 careless driving arrest; a 2011 charge for possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use; and a 2013 reckless driving complaint.
He pled guilty to all of the offenses and paid the relevant fines. The drug charge was dismissed after he completed a six-month probation; he also served three days in jail for the reckless driving offense.
"The commission asked why he wanted to receive a pardon on these misdemeanors," notes the pardon report. "He stated he is a different person than the one who committed the misdemeanors, and he is a law-abiding citizen and God-fearing man, and would just like to receive a pardon."
Von Ehlinger served three years in the U.S. Army, including a tour in Afghanistan with the 101st Airborne. He was wounded there and subsequently received an honorable discharge. Most of the misdemeanors occurred after he returned to civilian life.
"Having served in combat, coming back from that atmosphere can sometimes be just as shocking as when you enter the military," he said. "There were some issues I needed to work out after the military — and that's exactly what I did. I repented my sins and handed my life to Jesus Christ. My personal walk with Jesus is what turned my life around."
The Clearwater County court records all refer to von Ehlinger as Aaron Anson Ehlinger. He added the "von" in 2017, when he was attending college in Alabama.
Some critics have suggested he modified his name to hide his past. He declined to discuss the reasons in detail, but said it was done for security reasons. The idea that he did it to hide a handful of misdemeanors, he said, is "ridiculous."
"I own up to my actions," he said.
Von Ehlinger voluntarily provided information about the misdemeanors to the governor's office last summer, before he was appointed to office. He was similarly upfront with the pardon board.
"Based on the collective records, Mr. Ehlinger has never been convicted or charged with a felony crime," notes the pardon report. "He was polite and candid throughout the interview process, showing no indication of deception."
Von Ehlinger noted that a pardon won't obscure his past any more than getting the name change did.
"It means you're forgiven, but not forgotten," he said. "Your criminal record isn't automatically expunged."
___
(c)2021 the Lewiston Tribune (Lewiston, Idaho)
Visit the Lewiston Tribune (Lewiston, Idaho) at www.lmtribune.com