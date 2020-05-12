Hee's an article from the Lewiston Tribune:
By William L. Spence
Idaho state Rep. Thyra Stevenson died Monday morning, a week after suffering a major heart attack.
The 75-year-old Republican represented the 6th Legislative District, which includes Nez Perce and Lewis counties. She was completing her third term in office and was running for reelection to a fourth term.
The news of her death came as a surprise to friends and colleagues. Although they knew she was in serious condition, she was strong and otherwise healthy.
“I’m in shock,” said Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, who was not only Stevenson’s 6th District colleague but sat next to her on the House floor.
“I never really knew her until I was involved in my first race in 2014,” Kingsley said. “But she and I became close. She was quirky, but we were friends.”
They would often help each other out with research on different bills and policy issues, and offering reminders of the various legislative events they needed to attend.
Once Stevenson made up her mind, there was no budging her, Kingsley said. He recalled one time when she voted against one of his bills, without any warning.
“It passed 69 to 1,” he said with a laugh. “I looked at her and said, ‘You know that was my bill?’ ‘Yeah,’ she said. ‘I didn’t like it.’ ”
Stevenson was born in Palo Alto, Calif., in 1944. During an interview earlier this year, she described an idyllic childhood in which she and her two sisters were free to explore and have adventures.
“We were free-range kids,” she said. “Everyone worked hard, but we played hard, too. It was a very tight-knit community. Parents would turn the kids out in the morning and you’d come home when it was dark.”
Her family moved to Lewiston when she was 13, after her father accepted a top management position for Potlatch Forests. According to her daughter, she graduated as valedictorian from Lewiston High School in 1962. She later earned a degree in Spanish from Boston University, followed by a master’s degree from New York University and a doctorate in Latin American literature from the University of Washington.
Stevenson later returned to California, where she taught high school and college Spanish for more than a decade. She then joined Amdahl Corp., a Santa Clara technology firm, where she met her husband, Walter Greenham, who passed away in 2015. They were married nearly 40 years.
Stevenson had one of the most varied backgrounds of any member of the Idaho Legislature. Besides her experience teaching, she also served in corporate communications, ran a small bicycle shop, served as an ordained elder in her church, and began a new career flying large transport jets in the early 1990s, becoming certified to fly DC-9s and Boeing 727, 737 and 757 cargo planes.
Stevenson also served as an aircraft commander, flotilla commander and chief information officer in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, and played a number of musical instruments, including the bagpipes.
“What really stood out about her was how bright she was,” said Eric Peterson, vice chairman of the Nez Perce County Republican Central Committee. “She lived in a man’s world and became very competent, piloting large planes and serving in the (service) at a time when many women didn’t.”
Scott Carlton, former regional director for U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador, initially met Stevenson when she and her husband moved back to Lewiston around 2002. He got to know her better through their joint involvement with the local Republican Party.
“She got involved with the party almost immediately, and I believe at one time she was chair of the (county) central committee,” he said. This was at a time when participation was low and a number of precinct positions were empty for lack of candidates.
“She stepped up and kept the wheels on the bus,” Carlton said. “I’m just devastated (by her death). I’m going to miss a friend.”
Stevenson was involved in a heated primary election campaign at the time of her death with substitute teacher Aaron von Ehlinger. Friends speculated that may have contributed to her heart attack, which occurred the evening of May 4 at the home of longtime friend Mark Heuett.
Heuett performed CPR on her for several minutes while waiting for the ambulance to arrive. She was initially taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene, where she died.
Her family will celebrate her life with a private memorial.
R.J. Johnson, chairman of the 6th District Republican Central Committee, said he will be issuing a news release outlining the process and timeline for selecting Stevenson’s replacement.
By state law, her legislative seat must be filled by gubernatorial appointment. The 6th District committee has 15 days to submit the names of three potential candidates to the governor. The governor will then pick one to serve out the remainder of her term, which ends after the general election.
One potentially complicating factor is the May 19 primary. It’s too late to remove Stevenson’s name from the ballot — besides which, absentee voting has been taking place for weeks, given the restrictions related to the coronavirus.
Should Stevenson win the primary, it’s possible anyone interested in representing the district for the next two years might need to file as a write-in candidate for the Nov. 3 general election. However, the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office did not immediately return a call seeking clarification on that process.