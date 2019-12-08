Idaho 2nd District Congressman Mike Simpson has joined three of his colleagues in forming a task force to keep minor league baseball in small markets such as Idaho Falls, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. Simpson, Reps. Lori Trahan, D-Mass.; David McKinley, R-W.V.; and Max Rose, D-N.Y., announced the formation of the Save Minor League Baseball Task Force last week. At the group’s first meeting, lawmakers heard from Minor League Baseball President Pat O’Conner and several Minor League team owners and discussed a strategy to keep working on the issue.
Major League Baseball is considering cutting ties with 42 minor league teams, or a quarter of the total number of teams, after the 2020 season. The Idaho Falls Chukars and every other team in the Intermountain West’s Pioneer League are among those MLB is looking to cut ties with.
You can read Brown's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.