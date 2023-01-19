...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Bruce Skaug gestures to the audience during a candidate forum at Nampa City Hall on Tuesday, May 3.
Idaho Rep. Bruce D. Skaug, R-Nampa, and the chair of the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, set up ground rules for presentations and testimony for 2023, invoking an age limit. Constituents under the age of 18 will not be allowed to present any testimony to his committee during the 2023 Idaho legislative session unless Skaug invites it, Boise Weekly reporter Jeanne Huff writes.
In other words, Skaug will only allow testimony made by Idaho taxpaying constituents over the age of 18.
Shiva Rajbhandari, Boise School District board member and youth director for BABE Vote, a campaign fueled by mostly underage students to get the vote out, objected to Skaug’s rule vociferously.
Read Huff's full story here or find it in today's Idaho Press.