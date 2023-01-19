Idaho Rep. Bruce D. Skaug, R-Nampa, and the chair of the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, set up ground rules for presentations and testimony for 2023, invoking an age limit. Constituents under the age of 18 will not be allowed to present any testimony to his committee during the 2023 Idaho legislative session unless Skaug invites it, Boise Weekly reporter Jeanne Huff writes.

In other words, Skaug will only allow testimony made by Idaho taxpaying constituents over the age of 18.


Load comments