Redistricting commissioners hold a public hearing in the Lincoln Auditorium of the Idaho state Capitol on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021; from left are commissioners Tom Dayley, Amber Pence, Dan Schmidt, Bart Davis, Eric Redman and Nels Mitchell.
Idahoans from across the state will get one more chance to share their thoughts with the state’s bipartisan redistricting commission before commissioners shift their focus to redrawing the state’s political boundaries: Redistricting commissioners will accept remote testimony virtually online and via telephone during a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Statehouse, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin.
Anyone wishing to testify remotely should sign up in advance to do so via the redistricting commission’s website.
Over the past five weeks, commissioners have staged public hearings in 16 different Idaho cities and towns. Tuesday’s virtual hearing marks a chance for anyone who wasn’t able to attend one of the regional hearings to share their thoughts.
Redistricting is the process of using new 2020 census data to update Idaho’s two congressional districts and 35 legislative districts. The process takes place every decade and is intended to ensure political representation is as equal as possible.