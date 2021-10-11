Redistricting hearing pic from Idaho Reports

Redistricting commissioners hold a public hearing in the Lincoln Auditorium of the Idaho state Capitol on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021; from left are commissioners Tom Dayley, Amber Pence, Dan Schmidt, Bart Davis, Eric Redman and Nels Mitchell.

 LOGAN FINNEY/Idaho Reports

Idahoans from across the state will get one more chance to share their thoughts with the state’s bipartisan redistricting commission before commissioners shift their focus to redrawing the state’s political boundaries: Redistricting commissioners will accept remote testimony virtually online and via telephone during a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Statehouse, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin.

Anyone wishing to testify remotely should sign up in advance to do so via the redistricting commission’s website.

Over the past five weeks, commissioners have staged public hearings in 16 different Idaho cities and towns. Tuesday’s virtual hearing marks a chance for anyone who wasn’t able to attend one of the regional hearings to share their thoughts.

Redistricting is the process of using new 2020 census data to update Idaho’s two congressional districts and 35 legislative districts. The process takes place every decade and is intended to ensure political representation is as equal as possible.

You can read Corbin's full story here at idahocapitalsun.com, or pick up Tuesday's Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

