Rural Fiber Optic

A fiber internet network in Nampa was photographed in this August 2021 file photo.

Idaho will be the third state to receive money to plan for expanding high-speed internet access to all residents in the state, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. The National Telecommunications and Information Agency made an official announcement on the funding Monday morning.

Idaho is getting nearly $5 million in planning funds for that purpose. Eventually, Idaho and other states will receive a minimum of $100 million to implement the projects they determine necessary to connect all Idahoans to high-speed internet.


