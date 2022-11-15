...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
A fiber internet network in Nampa was photographed in this August 2021 file photo.
Idaho will be the third state to receive money to plan for expanding high-speed internet access to all residents in the state, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. The National Telecommunications and Information Agency made an official announcement on the funding Monday morning.
Idaho is getting nearly $5 million in planning funds for that purpose. Eventually, Idaho and other states will receive a minimum of $100 million to implement the projects they determine necessary to connect all Idahoans to high-speed internet.
“The Idaho Office of Broadband is excited to begin the process of working with the state’s 5-year action plan and mapping in preparation for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Digital Equity program,” said Idaho’s State Broadband Program Manager Ramón Hobdey-Sánchez in an emailed statement to the Idaho Press. “These initial planning funds provide Idaho and the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board the opportunity to begin working with the broadband stakeholders and interested parties as soon as possible.”
The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which in addition to providing funding for infrastructure such as roads, included $42 billion for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, which states will receive to help build out their high-speed internet infrastructure and connect all residents, said Evan Feinman, the NTIA’s deputy associate administrator for the program.
“Internet for all Americans is what we’re going to get done here,” Feinman said. “We’re going to hook up every single home and business to some kind of meaningful internet connection, and we’re going to ensure that as many of those folks as possible have the skills, equipment, and financial wherewithal to make meaningful use of that network connectivity.”