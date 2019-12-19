For the first time, Idaho will receive a federal grant to support pre-K, Idaho Education News reports. The $3.3 million grant, announced today, will help advocates take stock of existing pre-kindergarten programs, in a state that has long resisted funding pre-K.
“We’re hoping that this is going to give the policymakers the information they have needed for years,” said Beth Oppenheimer, executive director of the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, a nonprofit that will administer the grant on the state’s behalf.
Idaho is one of only four states that does not fund pre-K, writes EdNews reporter Kevin Richert. And Idaho’s antipathy toward pre-K had even extended to applying for federal grants. Past federal grants were designed to help states start up new pre-K programs, and then-Gov. Butch Otter did not allow the state to apply.
But this time around, the Preschool Development Grant serves a different purpose — and first-year Gov. Brad Little signed off on seeking a share of the money.
“Improving early childhood literacy is one of my top priorities as governor,” Little said in a news release.. “This funding will give educators and kids more tools to strengthen language and literacy prior to starting kindergarten. The earlier our kids start reading, the better chance they have to be proficient by third grade.”
Little endorsed the grant application in the fall, after advocates built a bipartisan coalition behind the idea of researching pre-K in Idaho, Oppenheimer said. You can read Richert's full story here at idahoednews.org.