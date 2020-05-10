As many Latino-owned businesses find themselves left out of Paycheck Protection Program, in Idaho, Gov. Brad Little said he hopes the Idaho Rebound grants for small businesses will help keep them from “falling through the gaps,” writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the national organization of the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said in a Zoom conference Thursday that it is requesting additional funding for Paycheck Protection Program for Latino and minority-owned small businesses. Until that funding becomes available, the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is encouraging Latino businesses to apply for the Idaho Rebound program.
In the Zoom conference, Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce members asked questions about potential funding and voiced their concerns about how to begin reopening after being impacted by the novel coronavirus.
In the conference, Little discussed the $300 million in Idaho Rebound Grants are open to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus. You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Saturday's issue of the Idaho Press.