Idaho's top health leaders said Tuesday that the state knows the status of 101,000 unused COVID-19 vaccine doses, and that vaccine planners are arranging plans to shuffle vials around when providers don't use them, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. The state is pulling a total of 12,600 doses from CVS to redistribute to other vaccine providers Wednesday, state health Director Dave Jeppesen said. He said the state is also working with Walgreens to reallocate more unused doses.
Both pharmacies are members of a federal vaccine partnership that many Idaho long-term care facilities opted into. That program hasn't given out virus shots as speedily as state officials had hoped for, the Post Register reported last week.
"It's my understanding that CVS is finished up or will finish up in the next day or two all the facilities they had," Jeppesen said. "Walgreens is still working through theirs. And I would guess that they've either had a lower uptake than they've expected or there was an overestimation of the actual number of residents and staff of those long-term care facilities."
The assurances that all doses are accounted for come as Idaho leaders seek to boost confidence and transparency in the state's vaccine rollout.
Idaho receives about 25,000 virus shots each week. More than 103,000 Idahoans have received at least their first dose. More than 126,000 shots have been used in the state.
Breaking down what the pool of 101,000 unused doses are earmarked for, Jeppesen said, "we realized we had 22,000 in (first doses)" on Sunday. "That's actually less than we administer as a state each week. At this point, we're feeling much better that doses are getting into people's arms."
The state also has about 47,500 second vaccine doses unused, he said. Those doses come one week early, Jeppesen said, but state officials still "have more work to do to understand why the number of second doses not being administered is higher than we expected." The other 32,000 unused doses are with the federal pharmacy program.
Monday was a hectic day across the state. About 265,000 seniors became eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, and demand was incredibly high for public health districts and hospitals across the state. Eastern and Southeastern Idaho Public Health districts said they are looking for ways to improve their systems, which allowed seniors to schedule appointments through phone hotlines and online forms that quickly filled up.
Idaho's immunization head, Sarah Leeds, said efforts by state and local officials to provide more equitable vaccine access will be aided by new federal funding. "We are developing those strategies right now," she said.
You can read Pfannenstiel's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press.