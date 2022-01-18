Gov. Brad Little announced this afternoon that he's appointed two new commissioners to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission: John Chatburn, who had been administrator of the state Office of Energy and Mineral Resources, and will replace the retiring Paul Kjellander; and John Hammond, who has been the lead deputy attorney general for the PUC. Hammond will replace current Commissioner Kris Raper, who is leaving the commission this month for a job in the private sector, the governor's office announced.
Hammond has worked as legal counsel for the PUC for nearly seven years; he previously was a partner at Fisher Pusch LLP in Boise for 15 years. Chatburn has headed the energy/mineral resources office since 2014; and previously worked for Govs. Otter and Batt and for the Idaho Department of Agriculture.
Raper, a former deputy Idaho attorney general, has served on the commission since 2015.
The lone continuing member on the PUC is former North Idaho GOP state Rep. Eric Anderson, who in December was named the panel's chair.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.