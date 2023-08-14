Collister School construction

Bright colors and natural light fill a classroom at Collister Elementary School in this July 27, 2023, file photo.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The Idaho State Board of Education started distributing the $20 million state lawmakers allocated last legislative session to public schools and public charter schools wanting to improve their security systems, KTVB reporter Abby Davis writes.

The “Securing our Future” grant money can only be spent on “durable” and “meaningful” changes, said Mike Munger, the Idaho State Board school safety and security program manager.


