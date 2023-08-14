...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
TUESDAY TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hot temperatures up to 104 on Tuesday and 105 on
Wednesday.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Tuesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Bright colors and natural light fill a classroom at Collister Elementary School in this July 27, 2023, file photo.
The Idaho State Board of Education started distributing the $20 million state lawmakers allocated last legislative session to public schools and public charter schools wanting to improve their security systems, KTVB reporter Abby Davis writes.
The “Securing our Future” grant money can only be spent on “durable” and “meaningful” changes, said Mike Munger, the Idaho State Board school safety and security program manager.
“The allowable expenditures are things like fixing doors, fencing, surveillance equipment, fire alarm systems, nothing flashy or exciting,” he said, “just basic things we need to be able to keep kids safe.”
Munger said each school can get $20,000. Although, districts have to apply for the money before the beginning of October. So far, the State Board has received about 60 applications and approved about $2 million.
Read Davis' full story online here or find it in the Sunday/Monday paper.