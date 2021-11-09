An Idaho infant living in the Southwest District Health region, which includes Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette and Washington counties, has become the first Idaho child to die from COVID-19. The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare and Southwest District Health confirmed the death in a news release today; the baby died in October.
“Our hearts go out to the family of this child,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Idaho Division of Public Health. “Infection with the virus can have devastating impacts on families, and this situation highlights the seriousness of COVID-19.”
Nationwide, nearly 900 children have died from COVID-19. Idaho has seen 3,678 deaths from COVID since the start of the pandemic.
"We were saddened to hear of the loss of one our newest community members. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time," said Nikole Zogg, director of Southwest District Health.
In their release, the two agencies said COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for parents and prospective parents, including pregnant women, who may also receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. “Getting a COVID-19 vaccine can protect parents and prospective parents from severe illness from COVID-19,” the release said, “which can help protect babies and children who are too young to be vaccinated.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.