An Idaho man imprisoned in a private Arizona prison has died after contracting COVID-19. He is the third person in the Idaho Department of Correction's custody to die after catching the illness, the department announced Monday.
Authorities on Oct. 1 transported the man from Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona, to Banner Casa Grande Medical Center in Casa Grande, Arizona, the department said. The man was not identified. His next of kin asked authorities not to identify him, according to IDOC spokesman Jeff Ray.
He was diagnosed with COVID-19 and had remained in the hospital.
The man died shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the IDOC announcement. He was one of 438 men in IDOC custody imprisoned at Saguaro Correctional Center.