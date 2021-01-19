Idaho’s prison system is poised for its smallest budget increase in years, as suspended jury trials and other factors shrink the inmate population and savings from Medicaid expansion boost the bottom line.
“Hopefully they can continue that trend,” said Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, after an hours-long budget hearing in the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Tuesday.
“It’s good, absolutely,” said JFAC Co-Chair Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa. He said he hopes the trend continues further to allow Idaho to bring back the hundreds of inmates still being housed out of state. “Besides the fact that it’s very expensive, I’m sure it’s a challenge for those that are out and the families,” he said.
Gov. Brad Little’s budget proposes just a seven-tenths of 1% increase in state general funds for Corrections next year. That’s the smallest increase in at least a decade. For the past 10 years, according to legislative budget documents, the average increase for Corrections has been 6.7%; last year, it was 12.6%.
Josh Tewalt, state corrections chief, said the prison system is trying to “focus more on the opportunities in front of us to help people who may have been involved in our criminal justice system, or may be involved in our criminal justice system, lead productive and crime-free lives in our communities. That’s how we stay safe.”
“Incarceration is simply the most expensive thing that we do,” Tewalt told the joint budget committee. “In certain examples, it’s also the least effective. And so as an agency, we’re focused on those goals of reducing crime but also trying to keep people in our communities as long as we can.”
In recent years, the system has launched new community re-entry centers, “Connection and Intervention Stations” to link newly released, high-risk parolees or probationers to specific services, and other efforts to ease the return to society for former inmates so they’re more likely to become law-abiding, productive citizens.
“It actually translates into improving public safety and creating fewer victims in our community,” Tewalt said.
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Wednesday's print edition of the Idaho Press.