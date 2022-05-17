Rachel Maddow on Idaho govs race screenshot

This screenshot is from the Rachel Maddow show's report today on Idaho's primary elections.

Idaho has drawn significant national attention in the past few days, particularly because many view tonight's primary election as a bellwether for the Republican party nationwide, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.

Plus, others are watching to see if former President Donald Trump’s endorsement holds weight for gubernatorial candidate Janice McGeachin, who is challenging incumbent Gov. Brad Little. Trump-endorsed governor candidates won in Ohio and West Virginia recently, but lost in Nebraska.

“I think that the Idaho governor’s race is really going to be a harbinger of what comes next on the national and international stage,” one researcher on extremism said in an article in The 19th, a gender-focused nonprofit news site.

Other media outlets have also jumped in the conversation: The New York Times’ Mike Baker visited Idaho, as did the Seattle Times' Jim Brunner and HuffPost's Christopher Mathias.

Many of the articles focused on the divisions between traditional conservative and far-right political candidates. While not all Idahoans may agree with the commentary, it does offer a snapshot into the national dialogue surrounding the state and tonight's primary election.

On MSNBC, Rachel Maddow told viewers the Idaho primaries are worth keeping an eye on, though she mispronounced McGeachin’s name throughout the program.

“I know there’s a lot of attention on the Pennsylvania Republican primary,” Maddow said. “But I’m telling you, don’t sleep on Idaho…there is plenty of crazy to go around.”

You can read Komatsoulis' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required).

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

