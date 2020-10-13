The Idaho Press voters guides are now out, with today's paper containing the Idaho Press Election Day Guide 2020 that covers everything from voter information to specifics on Ada and Canyon County races, including ACHD and CWI trustee contests; Idaho's two congressional and one U.S. Senate race; a state constitutional amendment that's on the November ballot and more. In yesterday's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press was the first installment of our voter guide, covering all Treasure Valley legislative races in districts 9-22. We partnered with the League of Women Voters of Idaho and its Vote411 project on these guides, which feature candidates addressing an array of election issues in their own words.
It's an excellent resource, both in print and online here (and you can go directly to the congressional/U.S. Senate portion here). The vast majority of candidates filled out surveys on everything from their qualifications to specific issues in their races. Disappointingly, however, six Treasure Valley legislative incumbents who face contested races didn't bother to respond, including three influential committee chairmen and the House majority leader. Those non-responding incumbents were Reps. Brent Crane, Mike Moyle, Gayann DeMordaunt, Joe Palmer, and Steven Harris, and Sen. Todd Lakey. Their challengers, however, did respond. (UPDATE: Lakey did submit a response after the print deadline; his answers are now online.)
The League of Women Voters' Vote411.org website offers the ability to search the guide by your home address and get information on everything that's on your ballot, along with links to voter information, important dates, and the option to view the information in Spanish. With an unprecedented number of Idahoans this year casting their ballots by absentee, this is an especially useful tool for those sitting at home at their kitchen tables with their ballots, wondering who a particular candidate is or how two rivals for a position differ. There are no endorsements or opinions from the Idaho Press included; this is simply an opportunity for voters to get more information, directly from those seeking their votes, about their choices on the November ballot.