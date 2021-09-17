It’s unusual, if not unheard of, for a newspaper publisher to publish a letter to the community on the front page, but it happened today in the Idaho Press. “I wrestled with this one,” said Idaho Press Publisher Matt Davison. “I wanted to try to inspire some civility. … .I was hoping it would inspire Idahoans to look local, to say: We can solve this problem, if we, as a community, come together.”
In the letter, he wrote, in part, “People are angry, frustrated, sad, scared, confused and some are flat-out misinformed. Unless we can find a way to unite as a community to defeat COVID-19, all these emotions will continue to grow, and the virus will win.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
He said he’s already gotten a lot of feedback, much of it good. You can see the full letter here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today’s Idaho Press. Davison said it’s the first time he’s ever published such a message on the paper’s front page. “I don’t think it’s ever been done in the Idaho Press,” he said.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.